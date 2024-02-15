JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1664 and closed at ₹1658 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1701.55 and a low of ₹1654.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26049.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 3284 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1678.95, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 20.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% and has gained 20.95 points. This suggests that the stock is performing positively in the market.
On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a volume of 3284 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1658.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!