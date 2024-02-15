JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1664 and closed at ₹1658 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1701.55 and a low of ₹1654.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26049.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 3284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.