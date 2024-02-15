Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 1658 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1678.95 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1664 and closed at 1658 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1701.55 and a low of 1654.95. The market capitalization of the company is 26049.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1935 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 3284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1678.95, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1658

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1678.95, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 20.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% and has gained 20.95 points. This suggests that the stock is performing positively in the market.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1658 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a volume of 3284 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1658.

