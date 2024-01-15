Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 1660.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1681.95 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals was 1651.75, the close price was 1660.4, the high price was 1700, and the low price was 1651.75. The market capitalization of the company is 26077.65 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1734.45 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1660.4 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 6050 shares and closed at a price of 1660.4.

