JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1686.65 and closed at ₹1675.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1691.9 and a low of ₹1653.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹25,798.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935, while the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
