JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1675.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1662.8 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1686.65 and closed at 1675.75. The stock reached a high of 1691.9 and a low of 1653.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 25,798.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1935, while the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1675.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 2366 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1675.75.

