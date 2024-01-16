Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 1656.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1663.95 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1715.55 and closed at 1681.95. The stock had a high of 1715.55 and a low of 1655. The market capitalization of the company is 25,737.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1663.95, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1656.75

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1663.95. There has been a 0.43% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.2.

16 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1660, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1681.95

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1660, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -21.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors should take this into account when considering their investment decisions.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1681.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6538. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1681.95.

