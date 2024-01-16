JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals soars in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1715.55 and closed at ₹1681.95. The stock had a high of ₹1715.55 and a low of ₹1655. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,737.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1734.45 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.