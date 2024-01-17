JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1688.8 and closed at ₹1656.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1688.8 and a low of ₹1635 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25598.57 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.