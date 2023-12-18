JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shares surge on positive trading day

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, the stock opened at ₹1438.8 and closed at ₹1419.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1447.05 and a low of ₹1399.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,982.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1554.8 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.