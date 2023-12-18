JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shares surge on positive trading day

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, the stock opened at ₹1438.8 and closed at ₹1419.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1447.05 and a low of ₹1399.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,982.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1554.8 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares on the BSE.
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1425.05, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the net change in price is ₹5.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.27%
|3 Months
|-8.86%
|6 Months
|25.8%
|YTD
|46.04%
|1 Year
|36.66%
Based on the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1421. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 9,899 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1419.85.
