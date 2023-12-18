Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1419.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1425.05 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, the stock opened at 1438.8 and closed at 1419.85. The stock reached a high of 1447.05 and a low of 1399.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 21,982.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1554.8 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1425.05, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1419.4

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1425.05, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the net change in price is 5.65.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.27%
3 Months-8.86%
6 Months25.8%
YTD46.04%
1 Year36.66%
18 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1421, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1419.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1421. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price by this amount.

18 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1419.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 9,899 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1419.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.