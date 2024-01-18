JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Slumps in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1632.7 and closed at ₹1659.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1659.55 and a low of ₹1632.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,514.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1734.45 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 6891 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is ₹1645.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -13.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 6891 shares and closed at a price of ₹1659.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!