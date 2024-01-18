Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1659.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1645.65 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1632.7 and closed at 1659.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1659.55 and a low of 1632.7. The market capitalization of the company is 25,514.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 6891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1645.65, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1659.25

The current price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is 1645.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -13.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1659.25 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 6891 shares and closed at a price of 1659.25.

