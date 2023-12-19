LIVE UPDATES

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 3.71 %. The stock closed at 1419.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1472 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.