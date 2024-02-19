Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1661.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1651.8 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 1662.95 and a close price of 1661.15. The stock reached a high of 1698 and a low of 1636.55. The market capitalization stood at 25,627.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1935 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume was 2747 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1661.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the closing price was 1661.15 with a trading volume of 2747 shares.

