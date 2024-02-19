JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹1662.95 and a close price of ₹1661.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1698 and a low of ₹1636.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,627.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1935 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume was 2747 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.