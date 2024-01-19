Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1641.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1653.3 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1645.8 and a close price of 1641.85. The stock had a high of 1661.25 and a low of 1625. The company has a market capitalization of 25633.45 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1734.45 and a low of 914.65. On the BSE, 3640 shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1653.3, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1641.85

As per the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stands at 1653.3. It has experienced a 0.7 percent change, with a net change of 11.45.

19 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1641.85 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 3640 shares and closed at a price of 1641.85.

