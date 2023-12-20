Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1472 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.5 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals was 1487.25. The stock closed at 1472. The high for the day was 1510.5, while the low was 1461.55. The market capitalization of the company is 22783.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1554.8, and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 13580 shares.

20 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1472 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 13,580. The closing price for the day was 1,472.

