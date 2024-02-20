JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1651.8 on the last day with an open price of ₹1658.35. The high was ₹1670.3 and the low was ₹1645.65. The market capitalization was recorded at 25532.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1935 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1434 shares.

