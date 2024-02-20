Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1651.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1645.65 per share.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at 1651.8 on the last day with an open price of 1658.35. The high was 1670.3 and the low was 1645.65. The market capitalization was recorded at 25532.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1935 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1651.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total volume of 1434 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1651.8.

