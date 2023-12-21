JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Drops in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of ₹1492.85 and a close price of ₹1466.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1498.95 and a low of ₹1444.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22609.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1554.8 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5346 shares on the BSE.
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is ₹1450.25, with a percent change of -0.55% and a net change of -8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% or 8 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|-6.45%
|6 Months
|23.78%
|YTD
|50.16%
|1 Year
|46.02%
The current data shows that JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is priced at ₹1458.25. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.85, suggesting a decline of ₹7.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a small decrease in the value of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 5346 shares and closed at a price of ₹1466.1.
