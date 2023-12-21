Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1458.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450.25 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1492.85 and a close price of 1466.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1498.95 and a low of 1444.15. The market capitalization of the company is 22609.31 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1554.8 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5346 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1450.25, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1458.25

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1450.25, with a percent change of -0.55% and a net change of -8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% or 8 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months-6.45%
6 Months23.78%
YTD50.16%
1 Year46.02%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1458.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1466.1

The current data shows that JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is priced at 1458.25. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.85, suggesting a decline of 7.85 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a small decrease in the value of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1466.1 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 5346 shares and closed at a price of 1466.1.

