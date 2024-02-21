JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stocks Dip in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1645.7 and closed at ₹1653.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1660, while the low was ₹1627.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,593.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5476.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.