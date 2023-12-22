Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 1486.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1498.6 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1440.05 and closed at 1458.25. The stock reached a high of 1492.9 and a low of 1434.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 23064.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1554.8 and 914.65 respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 4709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1498.6, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1486.55

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at a price of 1498.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.81, resulting in a net change of 12.05.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1458.25 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 4709 shares, with a closing price of 1458.25.

