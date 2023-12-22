JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock surge in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1440.05 and closed at ₹1458.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1492.9 and a low of ₹1434.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹23064.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1554.8 and ₹914.65 respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 4709 shares.

