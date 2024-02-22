Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 1649.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1672.9 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a stable trading day with an open price of 1650.05 and a close price of 1649.6. The stock reached a high of 1675 and a low of 1650.05. The market capitalization stood at 25955.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1935 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1672.9, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1649.6

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently trading at 1672.9, with a 1.41% increase in value, representing a net change of 23.3 points.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1649.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, a total of 5196 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1649.6.

