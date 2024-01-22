JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars on the Stock Market

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1605.3 and closed at ₹1613.75. The stock had a high of ₹1701.2 and a low of ₹1603.9. The company has a market capitalization of ₹25082.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 5325 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1617.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1613.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1617.75. It has witnessed a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a positive trend.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ajanta Pharmaceuticals 2204.55 6.4 0.29 2355.05 1126.92 27758.52 IPCA Laboratories 1071.25 -27.9 -2.54 1161.7 670.0 27178.06 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals 1617.75 4.0 0.25 1734.45 914.65 25035.52 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals 874.05 -5.15 -0.59 915.95 369.5 24662.91 Laurus Labs 401.9 -10.3 -2.5 444.5 279.65 21648.38

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low price of ₹1603.9 and a high price of ₹1701.2 on the current day.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.01% 3 Months 9.64% 6 Months 28.79% YTD -0.46% 1 Year 62.68%

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1613.75 on last trading day On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 5325 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1613.75.