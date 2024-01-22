Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1613.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1617.75 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1605.3 and closed at 1613.75. The stock had a high of 1701.2 and a low of 1603.9. The company has a market capitalization of 25082.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1734.45 and 914.65 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 5325 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1617.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1613.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1617.75. It has witnessed a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a positive trend.

22 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals2204.556.40.292355.051126.9227758.52
IPCA Laboratories1071.25-27.9-2.541161.7670.027178.06
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1617.754.00.251734.45914.6525035.52
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals874.05-5.15-0.59915.95369.524662.91
Laurus Labs401.9-10.3-2.5444.5279.6521648.38
22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1617.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1613.75

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1617.75 with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4, indicating that it has increased by 4 points from its last trading session.

22 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low price of 1603.9 and a high price of 1701.2 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1617.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1613.75

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1617.75 with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 0.25. This implies that the stock has increased slightly by 0.25% from its previous closing price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.01%
3 Months9.64%
6 Months28.79%
YTD-0.46%
1 Year62.68%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1617.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1613.75

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1617.75. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.

22 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1613.75 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 5325 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1613.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.