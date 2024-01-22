JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars on the Stock Market

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1605.3 and closed at ₹1613.75. The stock had a high of ₹1701.2 and a low of ₹1603.9. The company has a market capitalization of ₹25082.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1734.45 and ₹914.65 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 5325 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1617.75. It has witnessed a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a positive trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|2204.55
|6.4
|0.29
|2355.05
|1126.92
|27758.52
|IPCA Laboratories
|1071.25
|-27.9
|-2.54
|1161.7
|670.0
|27178.06
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1617.75
|4.0
|0.25
|1734.45
|914.65
|25035.52
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|874.05
|-5.15
|-0.59
|915.95
|369.5
|24662.91
|Laurus Labs
|401.9
|-10.3
|-2.5
|444.5
|279.65
|21648.38
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1617.75 with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4, indicating that it has increased by 4 points from its last trading session.
The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low price of ₹1603.9 and a high price of ₹1701.2 on the current day.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1617.75 with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 0.25. This implies that the stock has increased slightly by 0.25% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.01%
|3 Months
|9.64%
|6 Months
|28.79%
|YTD
|-0.46%
|1 Year
|62.68%
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1617.75. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹4. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight upward movement.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 5325 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1613.75.
