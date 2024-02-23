Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1672.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1660.55 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1694.45, reached a high of 1698.95, and a low of 1650 before closing at 1672.65. The market capitalization stood at 25,763.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 1935 and a 52-week low of 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2421 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, the BSE volume was 2421 shares with a closing price of 1672.65.

