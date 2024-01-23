Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1613.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1617.75 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1605.3 and closed at 1613.75. The stock reached a high of 1701.2 and a low of 1603.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 25082.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5325 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1613.75 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 5325 shares and closed at a price of 1613.75.

