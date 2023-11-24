JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock plummets in trading today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of ₹1491.05 and a close price of ₹1502.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1504.5 and a low of ₹1430.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,316.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1539.9 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 7744 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|2.9%
|6 Months
|40.05%
|YTD
|48.0%
|1 Year
|41.83%
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1439.45, which represents a decrease of 4.23% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -63.5.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 7,744 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,502.95.
