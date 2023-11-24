Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -4.23 %. The stock closed at 1502.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.45 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1491.05 and a close price of 1502.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1504.5 and a low of 1430.05. The market capitalization of the company is 22,316.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1539.9 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 7744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.23%
3 Months2.9%
6 Months40.05%
YTD48.0%
1 Year41.83%
24 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1439.45, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹1502.95

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1439.45, which represents a decrease of 4.23% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -63.5.

24 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1502.95 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 7,744 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,502.95.

