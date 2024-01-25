Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1689.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1689.5 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1683.85 and closed at 1656.4. The stock reached a high of 1704 and a low of 1660. The market capitalization of the company is 26,120.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1689.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1689.75

The current price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is 1689.5, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.25. This suggests that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.01% and by 0.25.

25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1656.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,155. The closing price for the shares was 1656.4.

