JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1498.6 and closed at ₹1486.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1631.2 and a low of ₹1496.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,192.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹1631.2, while the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,219 shares.
The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1610 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -10.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the net change is a decrease of 10.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.02%
|3 Months
|9.08%
|6 Months
|40.1%
|YTD
|66.51%
|1 Year
|62.46%
The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has increased by 9.3% to ₹1624.85. This represents a net change of 138.3.
