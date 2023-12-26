Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 1620.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1610 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1498.6 and closed at 1486.55. The stock reached a high of 1631.2 and a low of 1496.5. The market capitalization of the company is 25,192.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 1631.2, while the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,219 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1610, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1620.5

The current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1610 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -10.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the net change is a decrease of 10.5.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.02%
3 Months9.08%
6 Months40.1%
YTD66.51%
1 Year62.46%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1624.85, up 9.3% from yesterday's ₹1486.55

The stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has increased by 9.3% to 1624.85. This represents a net change of 138.3.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1486.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 63,219 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,486.55.

