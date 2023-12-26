JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1498.6 and closed at ₹1486.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1631.2 and a low of ₹1496.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,192.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹1631.2, while the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 63,219 shares.

