JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1660.6 and closed at ₹1660.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1674.65 and the low was ₹1627.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹25503.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1935 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.