JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1689.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1684.5 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : The last day of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw an open price of 1693.8 and a close price of 1689.75. The stock reached a high of 1702.95 and a low of 1659. The market capitalization of the company is 26,117.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 107,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1684.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1689.75

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1684.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.31%, resulting in a net change of -5.25.

26 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1689.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,487. The closing price for the stock was 1689.75.

