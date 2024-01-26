JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : The last day of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals saw an open price of ₹1693.8 and a close price of ₹1689.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1702.95 and a low of ₹1659. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,117.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1734.45 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 107,487 shares.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1684.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.31%, resulting in a net change of -5.25.
On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,487. The closing price for the stock was ₹1689.75.
