JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock surge in positive trading session

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of ₹1628.15 and a close price of ₹1620.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1639.8 and a low of ₹1589.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25156.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1631.2 and ₹914.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 30713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.