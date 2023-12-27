Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals sees stock surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1622.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.65 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an open price of 1628.15 and a close price of 1620.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1639.8 and a low of 1589.15. The market capitalization of the company is 25156.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1631.2 and 914.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 30713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1623.65, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1622.55

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1623.65. There has been a small percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1620.5 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 30,713 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1,620.5.

