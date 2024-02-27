Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1643.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1649.65 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1622.05, reaching a high of 1653 and a low of 1608 before closing at 1643.8. The market capitalization was 25,594.54 crore with a 52-week high of 1935 and a low of 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3815 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1649.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1643.8

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at 1649.65 with a net change of 5.85 and a percent change of 0.36. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1643.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a volume of 3815 shares with a closing price of 1643.8.

