JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Rises in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1622.05, reaching a high of ₹1653 and a low of ₹1608 before closing at ₹1643.8. The market capitalization was ₹25,594.54 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1935 and a low of ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3815 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at ₹1649.65 with a net change of 5.85 and a percent change of 0.36. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a volume of 3815 shares with a closing price of ₹1643.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!