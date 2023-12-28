Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1622.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.6 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1623.65 and closed at 1622.55. The stock had a high of 1635 and a low of 1615.35. The market capitalization of the company is 25,172.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.8 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 16,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1622.55 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 16,057 shares and closed at a price of 1622.55.

