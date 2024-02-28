JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a fluctuating day with an open price of ₹1650, closing slightly lower at ₹1647.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1676.75 and a low of ₹1633. The market capitalization stands at ₹25506.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1935 and ₹914.65 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 3620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.