JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1647.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1644 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a fluctuating day with an open price of 1650, closing slightly lower at 1647.65. The stock reached a high of 1676.75 and a low of 1633. The market capitalization stands at 25506.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1935 and 914.65 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 3620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1647.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, the volume was 3620 shares and the closing price was 1647.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!