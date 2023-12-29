Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 1623.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1600.4 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1634.8 and closed at 1623.6. The stock reached a high of 1636.65 and a low of 1595.75. The market capitalization of the company is 24,813.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1639.8 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1623.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE, there were a total of 6,102 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,623.6.

