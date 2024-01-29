 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:29:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,450.20 1.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.95 0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.70 1.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1689.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1709.3 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price TodayPremium
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1693.8 and closed at 1689.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1702.95 and a low of 1659. The market cap of the company is 26,117.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 107,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:14:27 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock opened at a low of 1685.15 and reached a high of 1737.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:00:51 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1709.3, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1709.3. There has been a 1.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:39:18 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals2176.65-12.85-0.592355.051126.9227407.21
Syngene International665.75-20.3-2.96860.2544.5626725.5
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1709.1519.81.171734.45914.6526449.98
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals893.43.150.35915.95369.525208.9
Laurus Labs377.5-1.05-0.28444.5279.6520334.07
29 Jan 2024, 10:24:21 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1705.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock currently has a price of 1705.2. The stock has experienced a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:18:47 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low of 1685.15 and a high of 1737.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03:32 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.3%
3 Months15.66%
6 Months39.91%
YTD4.36%
1 Year69.24%
29 Jan 2024, 09:41:34 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1706.5, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1706.5. There has been a 1.02 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.15.

Click here for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:29:00 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1720.85, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1720.85. It has experienced a 1.86% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 31.5.

29 Jan 2024, 08:24:04 AM IST

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1689.75 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 107,487 shares, and the closing price was 1,689.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App