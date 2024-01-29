Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1689.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1709.3 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1693.8 and closed at 1689.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1702.95 and a low of 1659. The market cap of the company is 26,117.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 107,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock opened at a low of 1685.15 and reached a high of 1737.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1709.3, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1709.3. There has been a 1.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.95.

29 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals2176.65-12.85-0.592355.051126.9227407.21
Syngene International665.75-20.3-2.96860.2544.5626725.5
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals1709.1519.81.171734.45914.6526449.98
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals893.43.150.35915.95369.525208.9
Laurus Labs377.5-1.05-0.28444.5279.6520334.07
29 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1705.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock currently has a price of 1705.2. The stock has experienced a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low of 1685.15 and a high of 1737.65 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.3%
3 Months15.66%
6 Months39.91%
YTD4.36%
1 Year69.24%
29 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1706.5, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is 1706.5. There has been a 1.02 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.15.

Click here for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1720.85, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1720.85. It has experienced a 1.86% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 31.5.

29 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price NSE Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1689.75 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 107,487 shares, and the closing price was 1,689.75.

