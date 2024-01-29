JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1693.8 and closed at ₹1689.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1702.95 and a low of ₹1659. The market cap of the company is ₹26,117.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1734.45 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 107,487 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock opened at a low of ₹1685.15 and reached a high of ₹1737.65 on the current day.
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1709.3. There has been a 1.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹19.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ajanta Pharmaceuticals
|2176.65
|-12.85
|-0.59
|2355.05
|1126.92
|27407.21
|Syngene International
|665.75
|-20.3
|-2.96
|860.2
|544.56
|26725.5
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|1709.15
|19.8
|1.17
|1734.45
|914.65
|26449.98
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|893.4
|3.15
|0.35
|915.95
|369.5
|25208.9
|Laurus Labs
|377.5
|-1.05
|-0.28
|444.5
|279.65
|20334.07
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock currently has a price of ₹1705.2. The stock has experienced a 0.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.85.
The stock of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reached a low of ₹1685.15 and a high of ₹1737.65 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.3%
|3 Months
|15.66%
|6 Months
|39.91%
|YTD
|4.36%
|1 Year
|69.24%
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the stock price is ₹1706.5. There has been a 1.02 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.15.
Click here for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Profit Loss
The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is ₹1720.85. It has experienced a 1.86% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 31.5.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a BSE volume of 107,487 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,689.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!