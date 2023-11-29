JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had an opening price of ₹1421.15 and a closing price of ₹1420.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1424.7 and a low of ₹1376.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21553.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1539.9 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 11921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.