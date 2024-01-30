Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1689.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1694.75 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1685.15 and closed at 1689.35. The stock reached a high of 1737.65 and a low of 1679.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 26,276.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1734.45, while the 52-week low is 914.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 5735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1694.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

The current stock price of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is 1694.75. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.4.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months8.52%
6 Months35.53%
YTD4.32%
1 Year66.87%
30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1694.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1689.35

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock is currently priced at 1694.75 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 5.4.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1689.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on the BSE had a volume of 5735 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1689.35.

