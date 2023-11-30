Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 1409.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1453.8 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1391.9 and closed at 1390.25. The stock reached a high of 1420.95 and a low of 1391.9. The market capitalization of the company is 21826.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1539.9 and 914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price update :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1453.8, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹1409.95

Based on the current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock, the price is 1453.8, which represents a 3.11% increase. The net change is 43.85.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.81%
3 Months-0.07%
6 Months34.03%
YTD45.06%
1 Year39.96%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1407.85, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1390.25

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1407.85, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 17.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.27% and the net change in price is 17.6. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1390.25 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 4844 shares and closed at a price of 1390.25.

