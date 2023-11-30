JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1391.9 and closed at ₹1390.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1420.95 and a low of ₹1391.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21826.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1539.9 and ₹914.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4844 shares.
Based on the current data of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock, the price is ₹1453.8, which represents a 3.11% increase. The net change is 43.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.81%
|3 Months
|-0.07%
|6 Months
|34.03%
|YTD
|45.06%
|1 Year
|39.96%
The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is ₹1407.85, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 17.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.27% and the net change in price is 17.6. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 4844 shares and closed at a price of ₹1390.25.
