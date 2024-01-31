Hello User
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 1694.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1651.25 per share. Investors should monitor JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at 1687.35 and closed at 1694.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1699 and a low of 1631.25. The market capitalization of the company is 25601.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1737.65 and the 52-week low is 914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5074 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals trading at ₹1651.25, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹1694.75

The current data for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals stock shows that the price is 1651.25, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -43.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.57% and the value has dropped by 43.5.

31 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Live :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1694.75 on last trading day

On the last day, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals had a trading volume of 5074 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1694.75.

