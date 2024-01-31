JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price Today Live Updates : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock Dips in Trading

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today : JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals opened at ₹1687.35 and closed at ₹1694.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹1699 and a low of ₹1631.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25601.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1737.65 and the 52-week low is ₹914.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5074 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.