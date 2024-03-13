Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

J.G.CHEMICALS share price Today Live Updates : JGCHEMICALS Stock Drops in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -14.03 %. The stock closed at 221 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price TodayPremium
J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price Today

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS had an open price of 211 and a close price of 221 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 213.75 and a low of 193.85. The market capitalization for J.G.CHEMICALS is 0.0 cr. BSE volume for the stock was 299401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 01:12:38 PM IST

J.G.CHEMICALS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

J.G.CHEMICALS ORD stock reached a low of 187 and a high of 213.75 on the current day.

13 Mar 2024, 01:00:03 PM IST

J.G.CHEMICALS share price update :J.G.CHEMICALS trading at ₹190, down -14.03% from yesterday's ₹221

The current data for J.G.CHEMICALS stock shows that the price is 190, with a percent change of -14.03% and a net change of -31. This indicates a significant decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

J.G.CHEMICALS share price NSE Live :J.G.CHEMICALS trading at ₹188.15, down -14.86% from yesterday's ₹221

The current data shows that J.G.CHEMICALS stock is priced at 188.15 with a significant decrease of -14.86% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -32.85.

13 Mar 2024, 12:10:42 PM IST

J.G.CHEMICALS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

J.G.CHEMICALS ORD stock reached a low of 187 and a high of 213.75 today.

13 Mar 2024, 11:40:05 AM IST

J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹221 on last trading day

On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS had a trading volume of 299401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 221.

