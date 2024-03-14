LIVE UPDATES

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Trade

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -16.45 %. The stock closed at 221 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.65 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.