J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -16.45 %. The stock closed at 221 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.65 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price Today

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS opened at 211, reached a high of 213.75, and a low of 181.2 before closing at 221. The market capitalization remains unchanged at 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the stock was 502,795 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹221 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, J.G.CHEMICALS on BSE had a volume of 502,795 shares with a closing price of 221.

