J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS opened at ₹211, reached a high of ₹213.75, and a low of ₹181.2 before closing at ₹221. The market capitalization remains unchanged at 0.0 crore. The BSE volume for the stock was 502,795 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹221 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, J.G.CHEMICALS on BSE had a volume of 502,795 shares with a closing price of ₹221.