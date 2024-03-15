J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 6.5 %. The stock closed at 184.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.65 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS had a volatile day with an open price of ₹180.95 and a close price of ₹184.65. The stock's high was ₹203 and the low was ₹180.1. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹213.75 and the low was ₹181.2. The BSE volume for the day was 128,486 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:04:31 AM IST
J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹184.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for J.G.CHEMICALS on the BSE, the volume was 128,486 shares with a closing price of ₹184.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!