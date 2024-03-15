Hello User
J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 6.5 %. The stock closed at 184.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.65 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price Today

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS had a volatile day with an open price of 180.95 and a close price of 184.65. The stock's high was 203 and the low was 180.1. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 213.75 and the low was 181.2. The BSE volume for the day was 128,486 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹184.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for J.G.CHEMICALS on the BSE, the volume was 128,486 shares with a closing price of 184.65.

