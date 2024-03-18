J.G.CHEMICALS share price Today Live Updates : JGCHEMICALS Stock Surges in Today's Trading

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 194.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.45 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day with an open price of ₹199.25 and a close price of ₹196.65. The stock reached a high of ₹203.15 and a low of ₹193.5. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹213.75 and the 52-week low was ₹180.1. BSE volume for the stock was 198,696 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:43:35 AM IST
J.G.CHEMICALS share price NSE Live :J.G.CHEMICALS trading at ₹197.45, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹194.85
J.G.CHEMICALS stock is currently priced at ₹197.45, showing a 1.33% increase. The net change is 2.6 points.
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST
J.G.CHEMICALS share price Today :J.G.CHEMICALS trading at ₹194.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹196.65
The current data of J.G.CHEMICALS stock shows that the price is ₹194.85 with a percent change of -0.92. The net change is -1.8, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value.
18 Mar 2024, 08:03:25 AM IST
J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹196.65 on last trading day
On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS had a trading volume of 198,696 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹196.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!