Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

J.G.CHEMICALS share price Today Live Updates : JGCHEMICALS Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 194.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.45 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price Today

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : J.G.CHEMICALS saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day with an open price of 199.25 and a close price of 196.65. The stock reached a high of 203.15 and a low of 193.5. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 213.75 and the 52-week low was 180.1. BSE volume for the stock was 198,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST J.G.CHEMICALS share price NSE Live :J.G.CHEMICALS trading at ₹197.45, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹194.85

J.G.CHEMICALS stock is currently priced at 197.45, showing a 1.33% increase. The net change is 2.6 points.

18 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST J.G.CHEMICALS share price Today :J.G.CHEMICALS trading at ₹194.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹196.65

The current data of J.G.CHEMICALS stock shows that the price is 194.85 with a percent change of -0.92. The net change is -1.8, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value.

18 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹196.65 on last trading day

On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS had a trading volume of 198,696 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 196.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!