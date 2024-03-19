Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 194.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.75 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price TodayPremium
J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price Today

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS opened at 197.2 and closed at 194.85. The high for the day was 204.1, while the low was 193.35. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 213.75 and the 52-week low is 180.1. The BSE volume for the day was 202169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02:14 AM IST

J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹194.85 on last trading day

On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS had a trading volume of 202,169 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 194.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie