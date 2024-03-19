J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 194.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.75 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS opened at ₹197.2 and closed at ₹194.85. The high for the day was ₹204.1, while the low was ₹193.35. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹213.75 and the 52-week low is ₹180.1. The BSE volume for the day was 202169 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02:14 AM IST
