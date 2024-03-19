Hello User
J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
J.G.CHEMICALS stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 194.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.75 per share. Investors should monitor J.G.CHEMICALS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

J.G.CHEMICALS Stock Price Today

J.G.CHEMICALS Share Price Today : On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS opened at 197.2 and closed at 194.85. The high for the day was 204.1, while the low was 193.35. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 213.75 and the 52-week low is 180.1. The BSE volume for the day was 202169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST J.G.CHEMICALS share price Live :J.G.CHEMICALS closed at ₹194.85 on last trading day

On the last day, J.G.CHEMICALS had a trading volume of 202,169 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 194.85.

