Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 514.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jindal Saw opened at 518.55 and closed at 514.6. The stock had a high of 524.4 and a low of 507.45. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 16,173.4 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 516.9 and the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,885 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw trading at ₹509.95, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹514.6

The current data of Jindal Saw stock shows that the stock price is 509.95. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.65.

16 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹508.1, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹514.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Jindal Saw is 508.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.26, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -6.5, suggesting a decrease in the stock price of Jindal Saw.

16 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Jindal Saw stock is 524.4 and the low is 504.8.

16 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Jindal Saw share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹514.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw on the BSE had a volume of 48,885 shares. The closing price for the stock was 514.6.

