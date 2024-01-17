Hello User
Jindal Saw Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 514.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of Jindal Saw, the stock opened at 518.55 and closed at 514.6. The stock reached a high of 530 and a low of 498. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 16,492.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 516.9 and the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the stock was 249,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹514.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw had a BSE volume of 249,443 shares and closed at a price of 514.6.

