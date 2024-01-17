Jindal Saw Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of Jindal Saw, the stock opened at ₹518.55 and closed at ₹514.6. The stock reached a high of ₹530 and a low of ₹498. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is ₹16,492.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹516.9 and the 52-week low is ₹108. The BSE volume for the stock was 249,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.