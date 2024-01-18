Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : The last day of Jindal Saw saw an open price of ₹533.55 and a close price of ₹518.8. The stock reached a high of ₹538.75 and a low of ₹517.7. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is ₹16,534.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹530 and its 52-week low is ₹108. On the BSE, there were 257,017 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jindal Saw is ₹520.1. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.3 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 257,017. The closing price for the stock was ₹518.8.
