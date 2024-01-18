Hello User
Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 518.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : The last day of Jindal Saw saw an open price of 533.55 and a close price of 518.8. The stock reached a high of 538.75 and a low of 517.7. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is 16,534.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 530 and its 52-week low is 108. On the BSE, there were 257,017 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹520.1, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹518.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Jindal Saw is 520.1. There has been a percent change of 0.25, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.3 from its previous value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹518.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jindal Saw on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 257,017. The closing price for the stock was 518.8.

