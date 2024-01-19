Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Jindal Saw was ₹524, and the closing price was ₹520.1. The stock reached a high of ₹536.9 and a low of ₹501.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,359.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.75, while the 52-week low is ₹108. The BSE volume for the day was 96,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.