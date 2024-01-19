Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jindal Saw stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 520.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jindal Saw stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jindal Saw Stock Price Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Jindal Saw was 524, and the closing price was 520.1. The stock reached a high of 536.9 and a low of 501.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 16,359.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 538.75, while the 52-week low is 108. The BSE volume for the day was 96,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹514.6, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹520.1

The current data of Jindal Saw stock shows that the stock price is 514.6. There has been a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, which means the stock has dropped by 5.5.

19 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹520.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw had a trading volume of 96,226 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 520.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.