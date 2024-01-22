Jindal Saw share price Today Live Updates : Jindal Saw Stocks Plummet in Trade Today

Jindal Saw Share Price Today : On the last day, Jindal Saw opened at ₹509.65 and closed at ₹507.65. The stock reached a high of ₹512.35 and a low of ₹483.55. The market capitalization of Jindal Saw is ₹15,715.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹538.75 and the 52-week low is ₹108. The BSE volume for the day was 143,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Jindal Saw stock today was ₹483.55, while the high price was ₹512.35.
Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65
As of the current data, the stock price of Jindal Saw is ₹494.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.3, suggesting a decline of ₹13.3.
Jindal Saw share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Carborundum Universal
|1128.7
|-11.8
|-1.03
|1300.0
|893.05
|21438.98
|Century Plyboards (I)
|806.0
|2.9
|0.36
|849.35
|436.65
|17907.14
|Jindal Saw
|494.35
|-13.3
|-2.62
|538.75
|108.0
|15807.4
|RHI Magnesita India
|748.3
|-7.6
|-1.01
|892.0
|576.0
|14067.77
|Cera Sanitaryware
|8125.0
|-51.25
|-0.63
|9782.25
|5228.85
|10567.27
Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65
Jindal Saw stock has experienced a decrease in price by 2.62% or ₹13.3. The current stock price is ₹494.35.
Jindal Saw share price live: Today's Price range
The Jindal Saw stock reached a low price of ₹483.55 and a high price of ₹512.35 on the current day.
Jindal Saw Live Updates
JINDAL SAW
JINDAL SAW
Jindal Saw share price update :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65
The current stock price of Jindal Saw is ₹494.35, which represents a decrease of 2.62%. The net change in the stock price is -13.3.
Jindal Saw share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.89%
|3 Months
|16.61%
|6 Months
|33.49%
|YTD
|23.2%
|1 Year
|334.26%
Jindal Saw share price Today :Jindal Saw trading at ₹494.35, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹507.65
The current data for Jindal Saw stock shows that the price is ₹494.35. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.3.
Jindal Saw share price Live :Jindal Saw closed at ₹507.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Jindal Saw had a volume of 143,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹507.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!